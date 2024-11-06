Excellence in Education: Deann Smith

Dee Smith is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Carlie Escamilla, Dee's nominator, says, “The endless after school activities that she has run and attended to support her students, the trips she's taken them on, including to Hawaii and next summer, the Galapagos Islands. The list is endless, and we don't have time for it all.”

“The kids are important to me and they need to know that they're important to me,” says Dee, “And as important as subject material is, it’s equally important to let them know their interest's matter.”

Dee from Ashley Community Schools has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

