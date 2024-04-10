Excellence in Education: Dawn Little

Dawn Little is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Dawn’s nominator says, "Mrs. Little is the perfect example of an elementary school teacher. My child has an IEP and depends on his teachers more than others. Mrs. Little has been pivotal in my son's education and we're so thankful to her."

When asked what advice she would have for other teachers, Dawn said “Don't expect every day to be the same. Go in there. You have to roll with the punches. It's not going to be "here's my lesson plan. This is how the day is going to go". Most of the time my lesson plans are made and we deviate from them a lot. So you have to be able to change.”

Dawn Little from North Elementary School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

