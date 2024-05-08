Excellence in Education: Dave Smith

Dave Smith is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

Ashley Gerber, Dave's nominator, says, “He is one of the most supportive and caring teachers I have ever had. In class he doesn't just teach us English, he teaches us about life, incorporating life lessons into many areas of the curriculum.”

“Closer to what life is all about and how they can work to be happy,” says Dave, “Even when you see somebody struggle we can turn that around and say, okay, how can we avoid that in the future and learn from it?”

Dave Smith from Vicksburg High School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

