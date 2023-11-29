Excellence in Education: Dave Gorbe

Dave Gorbe is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

Christopher Shaw-Reed, Dave's nominator, says, “The reason I chose Mr. Gorbe for this award is because of his caring, kindness, and just all-around ability to help students and staff alike.”

"They often times will be teaching me things about music that they enjoy, but then I get to share with them music that I’ve discovered over the years and be able to make that connection,” says Dave, “I want to make sure that the kids have a memorable time and enjoy it as much as I did when I was a kid.”

Dave from Waverly High School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

