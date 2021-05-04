Excellence in Education: Darci Merillat

BAY CITY, Mich. — Darci Merillat is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

"Darci goes above and beyond to give her students the best science education possible," a letter from Darci’s nominator reads. “She pours hundreds of dollars into her classroom so her students can experience quality labs to help understand the objectives for the class.”

“The curriculum that we use has a lot of group work,” says Merillat. “Interpreting data and analyzing it and making great connections to the world around them, and that is extremely motivating to me.”

Darci has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and Bay City Public Schools will receive a $500 grant.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

