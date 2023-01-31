Excellence in Education: Danni Drumm

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Danni Drumm is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

“It takes a really special teacher to create a space where kids can learn to be the best versions of themselves," says Clare Shubert, Drumm’s nominator, "and that's exactly what Ms. Drumm does for her kids every single day.”

“I've had a lot of kids who were afraid to even try to read, and now they're willingly coming to me with books,” says Danni. “I think that's just such a huge accomplishment, and I think celebrating the little things is really what's important.”

Danni has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and her class at Highlands Middle School will receive a $500 grant.

