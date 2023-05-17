Excellence in Education: Connie Beson Seger

Connie Beson-Steger is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Brock Adams, Connie’s nominator, says, “Mrs. Beson-Steger is a great role model, and she is truly one of a kind. Out of everyone in the world she is the one that deserves this award.”

“Young people are amazing. Well, people are amazing, of all ages, but there’s something special about young people who are open and kind and loving, and just want to learn and explore the world with you,” says Connie, “I feel teaching is like a calling. It’s like a mission field, in the world and it’s a job that I look forward to going to each and every day because of young people like Brock Adams.”

Connie has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and her class at Midland High School will receive a $500 grant.

