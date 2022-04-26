Excellence in Education: Coleen Eigner

PINCONNING, Mich. — Coleen Eigner is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

"The reason I nominated for Miss Eigner for this wonderful award is that she's an exemplary teacher who has dedicated herself to her students," says Barb Rabish, Eigner’s nominator, “especially during these difficult times of the pandemic.”

“The children ... the kids are great,” says Coleen. “I love my freshmen, as I told my superintendent the other day. They are my babies, and I try to guide them into high school and I like doing that.”

Coleen has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and her class at Pinconning High School will receive a $500 grant.

