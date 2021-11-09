Excellence in Education: Chris Kozaczynski

CANTON, Mich. — Chris Kozaczynski is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

"I nominated Mr. Kozaczynski — or as his students call him, Mr. Chris — because he has got to be one of the best teachers I have ever come across in my kid's schooling years and in my schooling years," says Amanda King, Chris's nominator. “He goes above and beyond to make every child in his class feels special and engaged.”

When asked what it feels like to see a student understand what they've been taught, Chris said, “That's what it's all about, and if you talk to any teacher, they'll say that. Those moments, that's what makes it worthwhile.”

Chris has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and his class at Walker-Winter Elementary will receive a $500 grant.

