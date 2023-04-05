Excellence in Education: Chris Furlong

Chris Furlong is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

“My students inspire me every day,” says Chris, “You see that what you went through some time in your life, you can share with them. Having that connection to those students and seeing that, it helps build relationships with them, and most importantly, it helps me become a better educator because I know where they're coming from. It helps them feel better about what they're learning, knowing that it's just not about content sometimes.”

Chris has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and his class at Portage Northern High School will receive a $500 grant.

