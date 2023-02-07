Excellence in Education: Charles Woodham

HOLLY, Mich. — Charles Woodham is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

“Thank you so much for last year, having my daughter in your classroom,” says Sara Wheaton, Woodham's nominator. “She really has become such an independent thinker and learner.”

“It's so fulfilling to take a student who struggles with confidence and helping them realize their potential and empower them,” says Charles. “We can't pull the sky down for them and make them grab a star, but we can lift them up and help them do it themselves.”

Charles has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and his class at Patterson Elementary will receive a $500 grant.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

