Excellence in Education: Chanell Lucas.

DETROIT — Chanell Lucas is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

“Mrs. Lucas is an outstanding math teacher,” Lucas's nominator writes. “She goes above and beyond the expectations of just teaching. She has tutored and mentored her students in and out of the classroom.”

When asked how she makes a subject like math engaging for students, Chanell replied, “I make math fun by letting them just be themselves and letting them know that we learn from our mistakes. Just try your best, and them trying their best ... that will go above any nervousness they may have about math.”

Chanell has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and her class at East English Village Preparatory Academy will receive a $500 grant.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

SEE MORE: Excellence in Education nominees wanted

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube