Excellence in Education: Chad Donahue

Chad Donahue is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

Lynda Crawford, Chad’s nominator, says, “Mr. Donahue is easily the best teacher I have ever had. He makes maple syrup with us every spring, and we get to eat pancakes the day before spring break. And he just makes everything interesting and actually fun to learn.”

“It's important for students to have immediate connection,” says Chad, “There's a lot to be learned outside of the classroom, and if I had my choice, I probably would almost never be in the classroom. We'd be traveling all over.”

Chad Donahue from Gladwin High School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

