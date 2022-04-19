Brand Spotlight

Sponsored Content

NewsExcellence in Education

Excellence in Education: Cary Bashore

6:32 PM, Apr 19, 2022
Cary Bashore's this week's excellence in education award winner.

WESTPHALIA, Mich. — Cary Bashore is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

“Every year, he brings his personal best,” says Todd Simmons, Bashore's nominator. "Every summer, he reinvents himself. Every day, he gives all of himself to serve our kids and our community."

“It's all about investment,” says Cary. “How much you invest in kids, kids give back. And I'm just so blessed. I have such a blessed career.”

Cary has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and his class at Pewamo-Westphalia High School will receive a $500 grant.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

SEE MORE: Excellence in Education nominees wanted

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Excellence in Education Ongoing Coverage.png

Excellence in Education

Excellence in Education Award Nominations – 2020-2021 School Year

FOX 17 News
3:04 PM, Aug 08, 2020