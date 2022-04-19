Excellence in Education: Cary Bashore

WESTPHALIA, Mich. — Cary Bashore is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

“Every year, he brings his personal best,” says Todd Simmons, Bashore's nominator. "Every summer, he reinvents himself. Every day, he gives all of himself to serve our kids and our community."

“It's all about investment,” says Cary. “How much you invest in kids, kids give back. And I'm just so blessed. I have such a blessed career.”

Cary has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and his class at Pewamo-Westphalia High School will receive a $500 grant.

