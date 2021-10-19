Excellence in Education: Caitlin Doan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Caitlin Doan is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

"My daughter has cerebral palsy and a cognitive impairment and did not fit in to a classroom typically designed for these children," says Helen Shupe, Doan’s nominator. “She was moved to Caitlin's class, and it was life changing.”

“My students' accomplishments are so different," says Caitlin, “and it's a big celebration, not only for me but for the families, for the student, for all the support staff involved, all of our therapists — we all work together so hard to help these kids.”

Caitlin has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and her class at Lincoln Development Center will receive a $500 grant.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

SEE MORE: Excellence in Education nominees wanted

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube