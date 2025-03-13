Excellence in Education: Brian Milliron

Brian Milliron is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

Brian’s nominator, says, “Brian teaches seniors in government and AP US history. He coaches the Varsity Girls Basketball team and the J.V. Varsity Quiz Bowl teams and works on the PBIS team. Brian will be taking a group of high school students to Washington, D.C. in November as part of the Close-Up program.”

“if you're not getting better, you're just stagnant,” says Brian, “And I feel like part of the job is to be better at it in every aspect of it and being part of these organizations and these different groups that I'm in makes me a better teacher. And that's what my goal is.”

Brian Milliron from Whitehall High School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

