Excellence in Education: Brian Kiesling

Brian Kiesling is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

Brian’s nominator says, “BK doesn't just work during the normal school year, but summers and weekends. He takes his FFA kids to national conventions.”

When asked what keeps him going after 25 years, Brian says, “What keeps me going is getting kids to do something they didn't expect they could do. We have a lot of leadership contests. They do it and you just watch them grow from there on out. You know, they are another part of me, I guess. You know, I have my own four kids, but I also think of these as my kids.”

Brian Kiesling from Corunna High School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

SEE MORE: Excellence in Education nominees wanted

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube