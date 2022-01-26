Excellence in Education: Brenda Smith

DAVISON, Mich. — Brenda Smith is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

"Mrs. Smith is an exceptional teacher," says Deborah Pawlow, Smith’s nominator. “She knows when her students are falling behind or struggling. She touches the heart of every student and even the parents. I don't think she knows it, but she does.”

“I love children and I love helping people,” says Brenda, “and learning has always been a great love of mine, and I really wanted to help other students, other children, also love to learn.”

Brenda has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and her class at Central Elementary will receive a $500 grant.

