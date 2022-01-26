Brand Spotlight

Sponsored Content

NewsExcellence in Education

Excellence in Education: Brenda Smith

7:09 PM, Jan 25, 2022
items.[0].videoTitle
Brenda Smith of Central Elementary is this week's Excellence in Education award winner!

DAVISON, Mich. — Brenda Smith is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

"Mrs. Smith is an exceptional teacher," says Deborah Pawlow, Smith’s nominator. “She knows when her students are falling behind or struggling. She touches the heart of every student and even the parents. I don't think she knows it, but she does.”

“I love children and I love helping people,” says Brenda, “and learning has always been a great love of mine, and I really wanted to help other students, other children, also love to learn.”

Brenda has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and her class at Central Elementary will receive a $500 grant.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

SEE MORE: Excellence in Education nominees wanted

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Excellence in Education Ongoing Coverage.png

Excellence in Education

Excellence in Education Award Nominations – 2020-2021 School Year

FOX 17 News
3:04 PM, Aug 08, 2020