Excellence in Education: Bob Zehnder

Bob Zehnder is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

Cindy Olson, Bob's nominator, says, “His students are always in uniform and performing at such a high level, because he works side by side with them. His approach is always calm and professional, and he’s just so fun to work with.”

When asked if he ever thought that he would be teaching, Bob said “No, I really didn't. I had kind of said that that's really what I didn't want to do. When I'm working in the industry, though, you were a coach and a mentor to the people that you were teaching how to work in their field. 11 years later, it's been a great decision. I absolutely love doing it."

Bob Zehnder with Tuscola Technology Center has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

