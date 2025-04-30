Excellence in Education: Bob Brodie

Bob Brodie is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

Roxane McCormick, Bob’s nominator, says, “He is a mentor and a role model for his students, his former students and his colleagues. He is hardworking. He is selfless.”

“You know, 50 years, this is a memorable experience right here today,” says Bob, “I've got a student right now who gave me a note. She's still with me today. She's a senior and that note said I think I hit the lottery having you as a teacher. It’s on my bulletin board. Things like that. Just, I think it's the results of your teaching that are most memorable. People coming back and saying, Mr. Brodie, I'm real proud of having you as a teacher. You helped me develop.”

Bob Brodie from Salem High School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

