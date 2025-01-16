Excellence in Education: Betty Clark

Betty Clark is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Betty’s nominator says, “Mrs. Clark goes above and beyond while making pre-calc so fun. She’s also responsible for making team dinners for up to seventy athletes for cross-country and track.”

When asked why she goes above and beyond, Betty says “I like to, it’s for them. It can bring a smile to their day, and something they can look forward to. But also for some of the meals that I make and stuff, some kids don’t have home-cooked meals. And so they get a chance to have that, it’s just, it’s worth it. The kids are worth it. They’re the best part of the day.”

Betty L. Clark from Manton High School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

