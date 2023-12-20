Excellence in Education: Ashleigh Sutton

Ashleigh Sutton is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Giselle Tauriainen, Ashleigh’s nominator, says, "She took on the role as the varsity cheer coach. She started a dungeons and dragons club here at the middle school. She also had a group of students that were meeting with her during lunch to watch “Star Wars” and talk about “Star Wars.”

"Dungeons and Dragons typically attracts some more of the quiet reserved kids that maybe don’t participate in a sport and don’t have a huge group of friends outside of “D and D,” says Ashleigh. "I just want to create a place where my students feel like they can be themselves and feel like not only can they be themselves but they’re celebrated for that."

Ashleigh Sutton from Kent City Middle School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

