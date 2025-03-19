Excellence in Education: Antoneta Gjolaj

Antoneta Gjolaj is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Lek Gjolaj, Antonieta’s nominator, says, “I chose my mom for this award because I really think she shows her teaching, between me and her students, all the heart and soul she puts into teaching every single day.”

“I come from Montenegro. I'm an Albanian,” says Antoneta, “I started college right when there was a war in Kosovo, so when I moved to U.S. I wanted to be able to connect with kids who maybe have the same background as me, or at least similar background. Because when you have that connection with your students, they create that comfort zone that someone else walked those shoes.”

Antoneta from R. Grant Graham Elementary has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

