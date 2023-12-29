Excellence in Education: Annette Hobrecht

Annette Hobrecht is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Carol Kitchen, Annette’s nominator, says, “The thing that impresses me the most about Annette is her ability to design and run support groups. She uses an “ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” approach.”

“Most of our kids are nonverbal,” says Annette, “But there isn't a week that goes by where someone hasn't reached out and said, “You probably don't know this, but when we were going through that time, what you said really mattered.” As long as you're motivated to by doing the right thing, you're going to be okay.”

Annette Hobrecht with the Keith Bovenschen School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

