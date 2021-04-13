Brand Spotlight

Excellence in Education: Amy Schweitzer

5:48 PM, Apr 13, 2021
Amy Schweitzer is this week's Excellence in Education winner!

BAD AXE, Mich. — Amy Schweitzer is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

"Amy teaches in a one-room schoolhouse," says Paul Kanaski, Amy’s nominator. “She also wears many hats. She's a school administrator, counselor, secretary; she goes on all the field trips, she participates in all the extracurricular activities such as quiz bowl and robotics.”

“It's nice to be connected to the kids outside of the daily curriculum and learning,” says Schweitzer. “It's a little more laid back, and have a little fun with the students.”

Amy has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and her class at Verona Mills School will receive a $500 grant.

