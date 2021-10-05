Excellence in Education: Amy Forman

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. — Amy Forman is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

"Forman is the teacher in your school who goes out of her way to help anyone even if she doesn't have them in class," says Shania Fedewa, Forman’s nominator. “My school is a better place and because she makes me and everyone else feel welcome.”

“It's just an honor to hear her say that I've done that for her,” says Amy. “It just means a lot to see that.”

Amy has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and her class at Thornapple Kellogg High School will receive a $500 grant.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

SEE MORE: Excellence in Education nominees wanted

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube