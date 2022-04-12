Excellence in Education: Amber White

LANSING, Mich. — Amber White from North Branch Area Schools is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Her nominator, James Fish, says he has never worked with someone with more passion for supporting teachers and educating youth than Amber. Fish said, “I would put Amber’s intelligence, work ethic, and dedication to students, and passion for education up against anyone in the country.”

Amber says she teaches because of the kids.

“Kids. Hands-down, the kids. It's the best part of the job. I work in the community where I grew up, so it’s an opportunity to give back and it feels good to serve the community in which I was raised,” explained Amber.

Amber receives a $1500 check from the Michigan Lottery and North Branch Area Schools receives a $500 grant.

