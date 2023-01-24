Excellence in Education: Alonna Liabenow

MANTON, Mich. — Alonna Liabenow is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

"Anyone who's met Alonna will say the same thing — that she's a wonderful person with a large heart and a great sense of humor," Liabenow’s nominator writes. “She's also consistently buying books for the children to read out of her own pocket just because she enjoys her job.”

“Any way that I can help improve not only their skills in reading but also just the joy and the love of stories, being able to see themselves in stories and experiencing other people through stories, all of that is very important to me,” says Alonna.

Alonna has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and her class at Manton Elementary School will receive a $500 grant.

