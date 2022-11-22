Excellence in Education: Allison Altenberger-Olson.

MASON, Mich. — Allison Altenberger-Olson is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

“She's the colleague that will go above and beyond to help anyone, just because she cares,” says Katelyne Thomas, Altenberger-Olson's nominator. “She is a gift to her students.”

“I love the problem-solving aspect of [teaching]. I love working with children and colleagues, and I think education's the best job where you get to make a difference every day. It matters,” says Allison. “What I do or don't do in my classroom impacts children, and I just ... I believe it's the most important position ever, and I love it.”

Allison has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and her class at North Aurelius Elementary School will receive a $500 grant.

