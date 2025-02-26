Excellence in Education: Adam Kosi

Adam Kosi is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

Zach Macintosh, Adam’s nominator, says, “Your classroom isn't just a place to learn music. It's a welcoming, inspiring place where students discover their talents and build lifelong skills.”

“I hope the students leave my program understanding what dedication and hard work will earn them,” says Adam, “I realize that many of them, like, won't go on to pursue a career in music, but it's really an opportunity for all different types of students to grow together and share performances and make memories together.”

Adam Kosi from L'Anse Creuse Middle School East has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

