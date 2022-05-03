Excellence in Education: Abbie Kowalski

ALPENA, Mich. — Abbie Kowalski is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

“I teach because I just love kids,” says Abbie. “I mean since I have grown up, my sister and my mom would all ride to school together and my mom was actually a teacher, and so in the morning before school, I would actually grab some of the other teacher's kids and I would start teaching them in my mom's classroom, and I even went so far as to write out report cards for them and have conferences.”

Abbie has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and her class at Wilson Elementary and Thunder Bay Junior High School will receive a $500 grant.

