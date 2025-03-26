Excellence in Education: Taylor Dantinne

Taylor Dantinne is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Stephen Bouvy, Taylor’s nominator, says, “In addition to being a great teacher in the classroom, she also puts a lot of time in outside of the classroom working on projects and community service initiatives that make Millington Community Schools a better place to work and learn.”

When asked about starting Macho Volleyball, Taylor said “I believe it was 2012. We started a class called Cardinal Pride, and that is my service learning class. So we do a lot of community service projects. It was just a fun event. It was going to be the boys are on the court playing and the girls are coaching them, but it has morphed into this amazing fundraising event. Each year there's someone from the community who is in need of help and it is all about them. We raise quite a bit of money in one night for these people.”

Taylor Dantinne from Millington Community Schools has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

