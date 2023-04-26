Excellence in Education: Stephanie Lange

Stephanie Lange is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Yvonne Tadajewski, Stephanie’s nominator, says, “Stephanie started a Stand with Trans chapter at Dakota High School and always takes the time to counsel any kid who comes to her.”

“Any way that a child can fulfill their own potential, that's exciting because there's a point in time where these kids really look me in the eye and they don't have any hope,” says Stephanie, “So sometimes at school is where they can find that safe, positive, trusting adult while things might be really challenging at home.”

Stephanie has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and her class at Dakota High School will receive a $500 grant.

