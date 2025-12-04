Excellence in Education: Sean Sabo

Sean Sabo is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

Kristina Daugirdas, Sean’s nominator, says, “Sean Sabo helps his students find their voice and use it effectively. For this reason, he would be an excellent recipient of the Excellence in Education Award.”

“I always loved stories whether it was books or film or plays I just always loved stories,” says Sean, “I also love to read plays out loud. And it's great to see the kids react to the things that we read and their insights and, you know, I've been teaching some of these books a really long time, but when we have discussions I learn something new every year because a kid looks at it in a way that I never thought about it.”

SEE MORE: Excellence in Education nominees wanted

Sean Sabo from Pioneer High School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube