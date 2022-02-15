Excellence in Education: Sean DeSarbo

MILAN, Mich. — Sean DeSarbo is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

"You make many, many lives better," says Makayla, DeSarbo’s nominator. “And one last thing is, you are amazing, so I hope you have a good day!”

“I had a teacher that took the time to pull me aside after class one day and said, 'I know that you're trying and I know that you're feeling frustrated,'” Sean recalls. “Because she took the time to get to know me as an individual and build that relationship with me, she was able to get me the support and the tools I needed to succeed.”

Sean has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and his class at Paddock Elementary School will receive a $500 grant.

