Excellence in Education: Ryan Barck

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ryan Barck is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

“He strives to really engage and relate with his students and offers a supportive, encouraging role on their educational journeys,” says Amanda Barck, Ryan's nominator.

“My proudest moments are always every June when we have graduation,” says Ryan. “You kind of look them in the eye and you see the smile and you see that they're enough. They've understood now why they come every day, why they learn these things, why they are important, why they matter. And that's just the greatest feeling you can ever have.”

Ryan has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and his class at L'anse Creuse Dianne M. Pellerin Center will receive a $500 grant.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

SEE MORE: Excellence in Education nominees wanted

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube