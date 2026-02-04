Excellence in Education: Rachel Engel

Rachel Engel is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Emilie Tarsin, Rachel’s nominator, says, “Rachel not only cares about her students from an academic perspective, but she cares about them as a whole student. She takes time to get to know all of her students inside and out.”

“When the students enter the classroom, each one of them comes with a different set of needs and different experiences and walks of life,” says Rachel, “So, it's nice when they come in that they feel like that's their time to talk about the exciting things that are going on, but also the things that maybe they need to talk through and work out. It gives me a window of kind of into their world.”

Rachel Engel from Schoolcraft Elementary has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

