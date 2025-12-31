Excellence in Education: Quinette Yarbrough

Quinette Yarbrough is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Quinette’s nominator said, "Her outstanding commitment to fostering a positive learning environment, and her innovative approach to teaching make her a deserving candidate for this prestigious recognition.”

“Teaching is not just in those four walls, teaching is building a relationship with my students,” says Quinette, “When they know that I am willing to play with them, when they know I'm competitive and I'm not going to hold back, they engage with me better. They have better conversations, they open up to me, and it's just a part of also me having fun as a teacher.”

Quinette from Muskegon Public Schools has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

