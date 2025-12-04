Excellence in Education: Nicole Shipley

Nicole Shipley is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Stacey Baab, Nicole’s nominator, says, “Miss Shipley is a true advocate for all the students and is dedicated to their success in being the best version of themselves.”

“I always knew that I was going to be a teacher,” says Nicole, “In college I started working for an after school program specifically with children with disabilities. It brought me a lot of joy. For individuals with disabilities, they usually have a lot more hurdles than the average person, and so the wins that we celebrate, they might seem small to others, but they're so big to not only the student, but their families as well. That's why I do what I do.”

Nicole Shipley from Thornapple Kellogg Page Elementary has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

