Excellence in Education: Nicole Bahny

DUNDEE, Mich. — Nicole Bahny is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

"Miss Bahny is a perfect example of a teacher who loves her students, engages her students, and makes a difference," Nicole's nominator wrote in a letter.

“We work very hard just be acknowledged for that,” says Nicole, "because we're doing everything for the kids. It's special.”

Nicole also had some advice to give to students:

"Just always work your hardest and do what you know is the right thing to do at the end of the day."

Nicole has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and her class at Dundee Middle School will receive a $500 grant.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

