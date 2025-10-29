Excellence in Education: Liz Younglove

Liz Younglove is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Jeremy DeVos, Liz’s nominator, says, “She comes up with some really good ideas of how to take Michigan history and bring it to classroom. She did maple syrup construction and history of that throughout the state, tapped some maple trees right here on the property and collected that sap with the students, talked about how that's connected to Michigan and its history.”

“So many students come into the classroom with so many different backgrounds and life experiences, and it's not about putting out cookie cutter kids, it's about impacting them wherever they are,” says Liz, “Sometimes that's academic and sometimes that's personal. But I just think that the opportunity that teachers have to impact kids is really important.”

Liz Younglove from Pine River Area Elementary has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

