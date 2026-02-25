Excellence in Education: Lisa Prestininzi

Lisa Prestininzi is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Amanda Korn, Lisa’s nominator, says, “My family is truly thankful for Miss Prestininzi and believe she deserves recognition. Miss Prestininzi is always there for me and is a great teacher.”

“Our PJ Raffle day we do once every marking period and the kids they get little reward tickets whenever they're caught being good kind of thing,” says Lisa, “And I have a bucket that we put the reward tickets in, and then at the end of the marking period, they get to wear their pajamas and I draw tickets from there, and I have a bunch of prizes and little toys and things like that. So, the kids always love their PJ raffle day and they're always trying to earn more tickets, so that's a fun thing too that we do."

Prestininzi from Dresden Elementary has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

