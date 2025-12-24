Excellence in Education: Latasha Thomas

Latasha Thomas is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Santana Myers, Latasha’s nominator, says, “I nominated my former math teacher and math tutor, LaTasha Thomas, for the Excellence in Education Award. She is the reason that I have gotten into the amount of colleges that I have gotten into. She's more than an excellent teacher. Tasha is probably, dare I say, the standard.”

“It’s rewarding to help the students learn the skills that they need to not just be successful in the classroom, but throughout the rest of their lives,” says Latasha, “So that's the most rewarding part for me. When they come back and you see what they've become, and they'll tell you what you really did it really helped me in high school, teaching me middle school math. You made it so easy and I'm like, I did something to help them. We're there to be whatever it is they need at that moment.

LaTasha from Davison Elementary-Middle School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

