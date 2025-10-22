Brand Spotlight

Excellence in Education: Kimberly Stevenson

This week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education winner is Kimberly Stevenson from Davis Aerospace Technical High School
Kimberly Stevenson is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Kimberly’s nominator says, “In addition to teaching, she was the facilitator for the STEM Eco Justice Club. She was the director of the Green Team and championed other causes such as sustainability.”

When asked what was her favorite thing that she has done with her students, Kimberly said “It was over the time when there were all those oil spills in the ocean, and what they found was that the wildlife in the environment was still suffering even with their solutions. So we found a way to pour these pellets into the oil and it acted like a sponge, and it was so much safer for the environment to just lift it out, wrap it up, toss it. And that's one of my favorite labs."

Kimberly Stevenson from Davis Aerospace Technical High School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

