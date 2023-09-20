Excellence in Education: Jordan Paterson

LANSING, Mich — Jordan Paterson is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

Sarah Furman, Jordan’s nominator, says, “In addition to holding students accountable for excellent behavior and achievement, he has started the ILS News program - a student-led, student-created, and student-produced weekly news program that airs to all students in our district every Monday.”

“It's really awesome to hear from them and to hear about the student that was terrified of my debate project, and I pretty much had to drag onto stage,” says Jordan, “Now she's the valedictorian giving a speech at her school. It’s things like that that are really nice.”

Jordan from Inland Lakes Schools in Indian River has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

