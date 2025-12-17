Excellence in Education: Jessi Koehler

Jessi Koehler is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Bart Bennett and Becky Schaefer, Jessi’s nominators, said, “We were able to witness Jessi’s work with athletes during the Special Olympics, and we know that same joy and passion that she put into the Special Olympics goes into her classroom every day."

“So I base most of what I do on play,” says Jessi, “I start my day with the fifth and sixth graders. We have e-sports, we do a lot of coding with different types of robots. And then the young fives, kindergarten and first grade, I do a lot of dramatic play. Right now we have a car wash and we have an auto shop where they repair a cardboard car. That keeps them busy and they're curious and imaginations going.”

Jessi Koehler from Freeland Elementary School and Freeland Learning Center has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

