Excellence in Education: Jennifer Miller

Jennifer Miller is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Tanya Dillingham, Jennifer's nominator, says, “She goes above and beyond to be a support to her colleagues and inspires us to be the best educators that we can be on a daily basis.”

“I have been diagnosed with something called Primary Lateral Sclerosis, similar to ALS but not fatal,” says Jennifer, “Mobility has been a challenge, speech can be a challenge at times. Showing kids that you can show up, connect, work through things has been part of my new identity, honoring myself and honoring the students at my table.”

SEE MORE: Excellence in Education nominees wanted

Jennifer Miller from Fowlerville Elementary has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

Is there an educator in your community who displays Excellence in Education? Click here to nominate them.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube