Excellence in Education: Jeff Burgess

Jeff Burgess is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

Kevin Mayes, Jeff's nominator, says, “What stands out the most is how he goes above and beyond on a daily basis. Taking extra time to support his students, collaborating with colleagues, assisting colleagues and always striving to make learning meaningful and engaging.”

“I really just like to engage with students,” says Jeff, “I definitely don't like to stand still, so we're always doing activities whether it be rolling dice, flipping quarters, eating candy for any reason to get kids, you know, to come to class on time. So anything I can do to get the kids up and moving, I think they learn best that way and they can sort of then when we do have to sit down and actually solve equations or, you know, use paper and pencil, they can really understand conceptually what's going on.”

Jeff Burgess from East Lansing High School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

