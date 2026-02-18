Excellence in Education: Jacob Dohrmann

Jacob Dohrmann is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

Aimie Goodrow, Jacob’s nominator, says, “He teaches a very strong STEAM education program for students. He just is an extremely strong example of what many of the school districts throughout the state should be very proud to call one of their own.”

“Students greatly will appreciate any genuine interest you give them.,” says Jacob, “We're a small district, and I want my kiddos in the small district to have, you know, big district opportunities. It's just something that I know I have the capacity to do, so while I have the power to do it, I do.”

Jacob Dohrmann from Reese Middle and High School has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

