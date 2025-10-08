Excellence in Education: Gina Richards

Gina Richards is being recognized for her Excellence in Education.

Gina’s nominator says, “Miss Richards returned to college in her late 30s to obtain her Bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan. She goes to students’ activities from sports they play, and even treats them to roller skating parties”

When asked why she does the extra work, Gina says “Because they need it, and I was that student that needed somebody. As an elementary student, I was not a great student. My life has benefited so much from having a great mentor, and I just want to pay that forward.”

Gina Richards from West Bend Elementary has received a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

